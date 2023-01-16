R’Bonney Gabriel makes history by becoming first Filipino-American Miss Universe

R’Bonney Gabriel, a model, fashion designer, and sewing instructor from the United States, made history on Saturday night as the first Filipino-American to be crowned Miss Universe.

Despite not being on the list of predicted finalists, Gabriel impressed the jury at the competition and beat out 84 other contestants to take the title of Miss Universe 2022.

Born in Houston in 1994, Gabriel is an environmentalist who uses her platform to promote pollution reduction and the use of recycled materials in garment making.

She also teaches sewing to women who have been victims of human trafficking or domestic violence.

When Gabriel entered the top five, she was asked in the question session, “Miss Universe recently made an inclusive change allowing mothers and married women to compete this year. What’s another change you’d like to see and why?”

Gabriel responded that she hoped the contest organizers would increase the candidate age limit.

“For me, I would like to see an age increase because I am 28 years old. And that is the oldest age to compete. And I think it’s a beautiful thing. My favorite quote is ‘if not now, then when?’ Because as a woman, I believe age does not define us. It’s not tomorrow, it’s not yesterday – but it’s now. The time is now.” she said.

One of the elements that helped her win the pageant despite not being on the list of predicted finalists was her answer in the question when she was asked how she would work to show that Miss Universe is an empowering and progressive organization.

She responded that, “I would use the platform to be a transformational leader” and spoke of her passion for reducing pollution and using recycled materials in garment making.

R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss USA in October 2022, succeeding Miss Kentucky Elle Smith.

Her outfit for the Miss Texas USA opening number was created out of a coat she found at a thrift store, The Sun reported.

On her Instagram account, Gabriel also shared photographs of herself without makeup to promote natural beauty and encourage women to embrace their own unique features.