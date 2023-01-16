Punjab caretaker CM deliberations: PML-N appoints Malik Ahmed Khan as Hamza’s representative

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has appointed party leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan as the representative of Hamza Shahbaz, the leader of the opposition in Punjab. for talks with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

He was appointed because Hamza is currently out of the country.

Following his appointment, Malik spoke with Elahi on Monday evening. The two discussed names for the care taker set up.

Malik told Elahi that the PML-N will finalize its picks and submit them soon.

PML-N still deliberating on names

With Elahi already sending names of three candidates for the slot of interim chief minister, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday was still holding consultations on its picks.

A consultative meeting of the party was held at the PML-N Headquarters at Model Town in Lahore, on Monday with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. Deposed prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also joined the meeting virtually.

PML-N senior vice president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz also attended the meeting via video link.

Pervez Elahi proposes three names for Punjab interim CM

Meanwhile, Punjab interim Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has put forward names of three candidates for the slot of caretaker CM of the province.

Talking to media after a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday, Elahi said he had proposed the names of Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa as chief minister of the interim setup.