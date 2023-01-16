Quetta Gladiators to play American franchise Houston Hurricanes

An American franchise cricket team will tour Pakistan for the first time as Houston Hurricanes will take on the former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Quetta Gladiators in a 3-match T20 series.

Houston Hurricanes play in the Minor Cricket League (MiCL) in United States and have some of the International cricketers representing them as well.

The MiCL posted on their Twitter account, happily announced that Houston Hurricanes will be first American franchise to play in Pakistan.

The International players who represent Houston include Sri Lankan international Shehan Jayasuriya, who represented Sri Lanka in 30 International matches.

Nauman Anwer, who represented Pakistan in 2015 in his only T20 International match against Zimbabwe, would also visit his birth country with the Houston side.

The three match series between Quetta and Houston would be played from 27 January to 29 January.