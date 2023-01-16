Watch Live
Shahnawaz Dahani flies kite, spends day with kids in his village

Fast bowler shares his childhood memories while playing with kids
Samaa Web Desk Jan 16, 2023
<p>Shahnawaz Dahani poses with kids at his village. PHOTO: Shahnawaz Dahani/Twitter</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler enjoyed time with kids on Monday, at his village near Larkana and also shared his childhood memories on Twitter.

Shahnawaz Dahani tweeted the pictures with kids, who he called his gang.

The kids also posed in Shahnawaz Dahani’s signature style, which he does after taking wickets.

He also shared the childhood memories and wrote how they used to catch kites, which were coming to his village from Larkana.

Dahani wrote that once again he was super fast and caught the kites and admitted it was unfair with kids, who had to compete against him.

Shahnawaz Dahani was in the squad for the Test series against New Zealand, but unfortunately could not get a chance in playing XI.

