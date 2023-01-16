There is an interesting story behind Miss Universe Thailand’s viral gown

Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022, went viral when she stepped on to the stage for the preliminary round of the beauty pageant in a stunning gown made out of an innovative material – pull tabs of soda cans. But there is a lot more to the story of the dress than the fizz suggests.

The internet cannot stop talking about Miss Universe Thailand’s evening gown and the touching story behind it.

Many figured it was an ode to the planet and growing menace of pollution linked to climate change. But the truth was something very different and far more touching.

Anna was brought up by parents who worked in the sanitation industry.

Her father was a garbage collector, while her mother was street sweeper. Her great-grandmother was a virtuous nun.

In an Instagram post, Anna shared the inspiration behind her dress.

“This unique gown was purposefully tailored-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the ‘Can Tab’ to present to the UNIVERSE that what’s considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty.”

The upcycled gown was created by Thai fashion brand Manirat, using aluminum can tabs and Swarovski crystals.

A post shared on the official Instagram page of Miss Universe Thailand read, “Persistence, tenaciousness, and optimism within her have led her to a great success in life.”

Anna’s message is clear, that is regardless of where you come from, you have the power to change your own life for the better. She is a shining example of someone who has overcome adversity and is using her platform to inspire others to do the same.

Called by many as “the garbage beauty queen”, Anna’s story and her gown have become a symbol of hope and inspiration for everyone.

With her grace, poise and determination, Anna Sueangam-iam is truly a beauty queen in every sense of the word.