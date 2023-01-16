Former SCBA president Abdul Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar

Senior lawyer and former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead outside the bar room in Peshawar on Monday.

Initial information suggested that he was present outside the bar room in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) when an unidentified armed man shot at him.

He was critically injured and rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Police said that as soon as the firing incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Peshawar Police SSP Kashif Aftab Abbasi confirmed that they had apprehended the suspect, identified as Adnan Sami Afridi. He added that a handgun was used by the suspect while they had recovered a national identity card and a law college card from him during a search.

He added that the police have secured the crime scene and are collecting evidence.

SSP Abbasi said that they will investigate the matter from all angles.

Condolences pour in

As news of his demise spread, condolences started to pour in.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the brutal killing of Afridi.

He wrote in a tweet, “ The deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming, the provincial government should immediately take steps to improve it.“

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the murder of Afridi and ordered authorities relevant to take punitive action against the culprits.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also condemned the killing of Abdul Latif Afridi. He said the provincial government should interrogate the suspect and bring the facts to light.

He announced to take this matter in the Senate as well.

MNA Moshin Dawar said, “Shocked and devastated by the assassination of our mentor, teacher & leader Latif Lala. I have no words to express my grief. He stood by us like a rock and was always there for us. He mentored generations of Pashtun youth during his political career that spanned more than 50 years.”