In a major victory for the People’s Party (PPP), the party has secured a significant lead in the Karachi local elections, according to provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

“The PPP, which has served the city for many years, has been able to live up to the trust of the citizens of Karachi,” Ghani said.

The PTI, on the other hand, appears to be confused, according to Ghani.

Despite their claims that Karachi belongs to them, the party did not fare as well as expected in the elections. Ghani also stated that 2018 general elections were rigged, as yesterday’s election proved.

Jamaat-e-Islami, a religious political party, also performed well, with Ghani congratulating them.

The party is a little behind the PPP, Ghani stated that they will talk to the Jamaat-e-Islami and the results will be known later.

Najmi Alam, an ordinary PPP worker, beat PTI’s mayor hopeful Khurram Sher Zaman.

Ghani also stated that the PPP will try to secure enough numbers to become mayor, adding that only a few independents had won, compared to those backed by parties.

General elections will be held in the country after a few months, Ghani said, and the PPP expects to win from the provincial and national assembly as well.

Ghani also mentioned that MQM had boycotted elections in the past, but elections were always held as per the schedule.

However, Ghani stated that MQM had a right to protest, but those who have won will complete their term.

There is no intention of alliance with PTI, Ghani said. He also mentioned that objections were coming from the candidates.