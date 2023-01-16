Australian women outclass Pakistan Women team in first ODI

Australian Women Cricket Team defeated Pakistan Women Team by eight wickets on Monday, in the first One-Day International (ODI) in Brisbane.

The match was reduced to 40 overs due to rain, as Pakistan scored 160 for the loss of eight wickets whereas Australia were given a revised target of 158 in same number of overs.

Australian opening batter Phoebe Litchfield and skipper Meg Lanning scored half-centuries to guide their side home easily.

Hosts Australia won the toss in first match and elected to field first, which turned out to be a good decision as Pakistani openers Muneeba Ali (0) and Sidra Ameen (4) were dismissed early.

Skipper Bismah Maroof showed some fight and scored 28 runs but then she edged one and was caught by wicket-keeper Beth Mooney.

After losing four wickets for 84 runs, Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar hit few shots, but then Aliya Riaz was also dismissed for 11 runs.

Nida Dar fought till the end and scored her 12th ODI fifty, but she was dismissed in the last over for 59 runs.

In reply, Australian debutant opener Phoebe Litchfield scored a match winning knock of 78 runs and remained not out.

The second match of the series would be played on 18 January.