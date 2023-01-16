Barrick Gold Corporation commences work on Reko Diq field in Balochistan

The Barrick Gold Corporation – a Canadian firm that specializes in extracting minerals – has started work on the multi billion dollar Reko Diq project in Balochistan.

A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta where Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Barrick Gold Corporation’s Chief Executive Mark Bristow signed the agreement for the Reko Diq field project.

Speaking at the event, Bristow announced that the company has established a project office in Quetta and that engineers have already begun initial work on the field.

He also stated that the recruitment process has started for both the field and the Quetta office, with a focus on hiring locals.

“To highlight the partnership and ownership, local people will be given the opportunity to participate in the business related to the agreement,” said Bristow.

He also announced that the company will be transferring $3 million to the Balochistan government this month as part of the agreement.

CM Bizenjo, emphasized the need for unity among government officials and opposition leaders for the development of the province.

“The participation of all government and opposition members, including Barrick Gold’s team and opposition leader Malik Sikander, in the ceremony marking the official start of work on the Reko Diq project is a clear indication of our united efforts towards the development and construction of the province,” said Bizenjo.

Sikander also welcomed the project, calling it a “historic moment” for the province.

The ceremony concluded with Bristow cutting a cake to officially mark the beginning of the project.