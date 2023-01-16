Final results of LG polls in Karachi to be finalized soon: provincial election commissioner

Results of Sunday’s local body elections in Karachi are still being compiled and will be finalized soon, the Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan stated on Monday.

Addressing the media, he said that the elections in seven districts of Karachi and nine districts of Hyderabad concluded peacefully.

He added that around 170 returning officers (RO) were appointed for the elections.

Chauhan praised the staff of the commission for performing its constitutional responsibility well.

He also highlighted that there were 246 Union Councils (UC) and 1,230 local government constituencies in Karachi.

Each RO was responsible for overseeing around 25 UCs, and each UC had a separate Form 11 and 12.

The polling process continued uninterrupted from 8am to 5pm yesterday. After which, those still inside the polling station were allowed to vote.

According to Chauhan, polling continued in some areas until 7pm.

The results of the elections are currently being prepared and will be delivered as soon as possible. Chauhan urged the citizens of Karachi to remain patient as the commission works to ensure a fair and transparent process.