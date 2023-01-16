Faysal Quraishi annoyed with viewers of Pakistani dramas

Renowned Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi believes that Pakistanis seem to only want to watch dramas which showcase marital problems.

Quraishi has been working in the local entertainment industry for more than three decades now. He started his acting career as a child artist and since, he has been a part of numerous hit drama serials and films.

The Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishaan actor recently appeared on a The Talk Talk Show, where he revealed why he seems to be type-casted now, gaining a notoriety for the monotony of playing the same type of characters.

The show host asked Quraishi why does he play the role of role a mature man who marries a younger girl in every drama serial he acts in these days.

The Ek Thi Laila actor cheekily replied, “I can’t become young now!”

“What else can I do, yes?” he asked rhetorically.

“I agree that we can make mature love stories, but there is an issue. The public only watches dramas which address marriages.”

He added, “I can only name the drama serial Pinjra which is showing different content, otherwise, all the dramas are focused on marriages.”

He said that he did a drama serial Naraz, which featured the story of a son his relationship with his father, but nobody watched it.

Furthermore, he said that Pakistanis are obsessed with marital issue, even if a drama or film is made on any other story such as education, it does not get ratings.