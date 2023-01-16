JI accuses PPP of engineering results of Karachi’s LG polls

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday claimed that his party has won simple majority in Sunday’s local government polls of Karachi.

The second phase of the long-awaited polls took place on Sunday in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

Now, the results have started to arrive after polling ended Sunday evening.

While speaking to the media in Karachi, Rehman stated there was just 25% turnout in LG elections.

He claimed that the people of Karachi have largely supported Jamaat-e-Islami.

“We believe we are heading towards attaining a simple majority because the party has won around 100 seats, but there remains ambiguity in 10 to 15 USCs,” he added.

He said some people had tried to create a mess in the results compilation and reporting process, even though there were conspiracies to reduce their majority.

The JI chief accused the PPP of rigging, claiming that the results were forcibly changed in many places.

“PPP and the election commission should not deprive anyone of their right,” he said, adding, “The results of LG polls should come as per Form 11.”

He added that their party worked very hard and If they are forcibly stopped from bringing their mayor, they had all options available for a future course of action.

“The ECP is delaying the results for the local government polls, fueling suspicions of irregularities and rigging.”

According to unverified and unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates have bagged the highest number of votes so far while winning 480 seats in both cities.