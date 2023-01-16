‘Yes, I’m married’: Mohib Mirza lifts lid on rumored secret wedding

After months of rumors, famous Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza has finally confirmed that he has married again. However, he did not disclose the name of his wife.

Rumors have been making the rounds that Mohib Mirza had married model and actor Sanam Saeed in secret.

New life is pumped into the rumors every time the duo has hinted at their relationship a few times on social media.

Saeed recently posted a year-end recap video on her Instagram account which included one brief frame featuring Mirza with the caption, “Grateful for a wholesome year full of lessons, patience, adventures, and love!”

Also, A week ago, the Ishrat made in China actor, appeared on Munib Nawaz’s podcast, where he confessed his love for Sanam Saeed.

During the interview, Mirza spoke about his Deedan co-actor and about falling in love for the second time, Mirza said, “Sanam means “beloved” and Mohib means “the lover” and I don’t want to say anything more than that.”

But even that was enough for fans to pick up on meanings more than that in what many may dismiss as a trivial exchange.

The ‘Ishrat’ actor, however, has now confirmed rumors of his marriage while appearing in a recent episode of Tabish Hashmi’s show Hasna Mana Hai.

Hashmi point blank asked the actor if he had married for the second time, to which Mirza replied positively.

He said that his father, in his last days, had asked him to settle down, and so he tied the knot.

Mirza further stated that he admires the institution of marriage and believes that everyone should marry, provided they find compatible partners.

He further said that one should never marry out of societal pressures.

Although Mirza has confirmed his second marriage, he didn’t reveal anything about who his spouse was.

The actor was previously married to model and actor Amina Sheikh (we are spotting a theme here).

The two had tied the knot in 2005, and parted ways in 2018. The two have a daughter.