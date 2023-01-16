Unofficial result: PPP leads in Karachi LG polls with 80 seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is delaying the results for the local government polls, giving fuel to suspicions regarding electoral irregularities and rigging.

The second phase of the long-awaited polls took place on Sunday in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions. It began 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

The results have started to arrive after polling ended Sunday evening.

According to unverified and unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates have bagged the highest number of votes so far. They are winning on 480 seats in both cities.

PPP leads in Karachi LG polls

According to the ECP, the results of 170 out of 246 union councils of Karachi have been received thus far.

Of these, the PPP is in the lead with 80 seats.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) is second with 49 seats in hand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured 29 seats

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could win only six seats

Jamaat-e-Ulma Islami (JUI) secured two seats

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) could win one seat

Independents won two seats as well

The MQM has also secured a seat

Results from elsewhere

The PPP has secured 44 seats in Hyderabad, 81 in Badin, 59 in Jamshoro, 21 in Tando Mohammad Khan, 61 in Dadu, 35 in Matyari, 62 in Sajawal and 63 in Thatta.

However, PPP has lost the chairman and vice chairman seats to JI’s candidates in Gulshan-i-Hadeed’s UC-4.

Results have yet to come in from most districts in Karachi Division. As per reports, polling agents have not received Forms 11 and 12 from presiding officers, whereas reporters have complained of being barred from covering the vote-counting process.

Although the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycotted polls at the eleventh hour, Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the voter turnout was “fine”.

Extended delay in Karachi LG polls results raises doubts among contestants

However, over the delay of the result, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a sit-in protest in Karachi.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that the presiding officers were bound to give Forms 11 and 12 as per law but some Deputy Commissioners working in favour of the PPP-led Sindh government were interfering in the process.

He said that his party had not been provided with the forms even after 10 pm.

“If the forms are not provided in the next one hour and the ROs do not announce the results, there will be sit-ins across the city,” he warned, adding that the party would announce its strategy after consultation.

Meanwhile, PPP leaders demanded ECP to announce the result as soon as possible saying that voting took place peacefully now the result should not be controversial.

ECP takes notice

The ECP took notice of the complaints of political parties regarding the delay in the results and directed the polling agents to provide forms 11 and 12.

“Due to a large number of wards, the results are getting delayed, the UC results cannot be declared until the complete result of each ward does not come out,” said Aijaz Anwar Chauhan, the provincial commissioner.