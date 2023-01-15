Govt opts for increment in levy as petroleum prices see no change

Despite low global oil prices, the government increased the development levy and margin rate to maintain the prices of petroleum products till January end.

According to details, the levy on light diesel has been increased by Rs21.89 per liter to maintain prices. Hence, the total levy on light diesel has been increased from Rs8.56 to Rs30.45 per liter.

The development levy on high-speed diesel has also been increased by Rs2.5 per liter. The levy on the product is now Rs35 per liter instead of Rs32.50.

The petroleum levy on kerosene oil has moved up by Rs1.88 and levy per liter of it is Rs6.22 from Rs4.34.

The petroleum levy on petrol remains unchanged at Rs50 per liter, but the margin of oil marketing companies has been increased by Rs1 per liter while the exchange rate has also been adjusted.