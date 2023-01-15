Diana, Fatima will have key role in Australia series: Bismah

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team captain Bismah Maroof was hopeful of getting familiar with the bouncy Australian pitches soon, ahead of the series against home team.

In a video released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Bismah Maroof talked about Pakistan Women’s Team’s preparation and the chances.

The skipper said the conditions were different from Pakistan but they played a practice match to get ground and pitch awareness.

She said it would be important for Pakistani players to execute the plans well. She said the role of fast bowlers like Diana Baig and Fatima Sana would be important.

Pakistan are ranked second in the Women’s Championship points table with five wins out of six matches whereas Australia have not played a match yet.