Virat Kohli hits 166 against Sri Lanka, scores 46th ODI century

Indian star batter Virat Kohli scored another big century against Sri Lanka on Sunday, his 46th in One-Day International (ODI) and 74th in International cricket.

The former Indian skipper was in supreme form as he scored 166 runs off 110 balls. His innings comprised of 13 fours and eight sixes.

Kohli showed great acceleration after reaching his century and scored last 66 runs off just 25 deliveries.

Virat Kohli is only three centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 centuries now. After scoring three centuries within four innings, he might reach the landmark of 50 centuries soon.