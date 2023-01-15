Watch Live
Pakistani girls win first match at Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Eyman Fatima's half-century gives Pakistan an easy win over Rwanda
Samaa Web Desk Jan 15, 2023
<p>Pakistan’s Under-19 Women’s Team stands for national anthem at opening match of 2023 T20 World Cup. PHOTO: ICC</p>

Pakistan Under-19 Women Cricket Team defeated Rwanda by eight wickets in their opening match of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Pakistan’s Areesha Noor picked up two wickets, whereas Anosha Nasir, Syeda Aroob Shah and Zaib-un-Nisa picked up one wicket each as Rwanda scored only 106 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Pakistan’s Zaib-un-Nisa showed great presence of mind as she dismissed Shakila Niyumuhoza at the non-striker’s end.

In response, Pakistan’s Eyman Fatima played a match winning knock of 65 runs to guide Pakistan to a comfortable win.

Current captain of Pakistan’s senior women’s team Bismah Maroof also appreciated the young girls on their performance.

Former captain Sana Mir also tweeted a picture with the young girls and wrote they were happy after the opening victory.

pakistan cricket

women cricket world cup

