Karachi records coldest morning this season

Karachi recorded the season’s coldest morning with the mercury dipping to 6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 6 degrees Celsius while the humidity rate was at 50%.

The temperature in the northern part of the city last night was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cold wave continues to grip Sindh with night temperatures have further fallen by 1 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Further, the cold waves are likely to prevail till January 17.

Under this weather influence, the minimum temperature may drop between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius in Karachi, 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Nausheroferoze and Tharparker districts.

People are advised to take precautionary measures during the cold wave.