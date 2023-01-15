Nadal facing tough test in Australian Open defence

Rafael Nadal opens his Australian Open title defence Monday feeling vulnerable and against a dangerous young opponent, with women’s top seed Iga Swiatek also facing a tricky encounter as she targets a maiden crown.

The first Grand Slam of the year kicks off at Melbourne Park with the men’s world number one ranking at stake and a new women’s champion set to be crowned after Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement following her win last year.

Spanish great Nadal, 36, has lost six of his past seven matches, including his opening two this year, ahead of a difficult afternoon clash on Rod Laver Arena against Britain’s in-form Jack Draper.

“Probably one of the toughest first-round (games) possible, being seeded,” said the 22-time Grand Slam winner and top seed. “Young, powerful, growing very, very fast on the ranking, playing well.”

The fast-improving Draper, 21, made the semi-finals of the Adelaide International this week and said he would not be overawed, despite Nadal being an idol.

“I want to go and compete hard and really play well and I want to go and win the match, of course. So that will be the plan,” he said.

Nadal surged to the title last year with a thrilling five-set win over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who faces American Marcos Giron on centre court in an evening match.

His run to a first Australian crown since 2009 came in the absence of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, who is back this year and heavy favourite after missing the 2022 event when he was deported over his Covid vaccination stance.

The 35-year-old Serbian begins on Tuesday against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, bidding not just for a 10th title and to equal Nadal’s 22 Slams, but to reclaim the top world ranking.

“I like my chances,” said Djokovic, who is in form, winning at Adelaide last week after ending 2022 with another ATP Finals triumph.

He can return to the top by lifting the trophy. So can Norway’s Casper Ruud and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, according to the governing body ATP.

World number three Ruud can also become world number one by reaching the final, as long neither Djokovic nor Tsitsipas win the title.

If none of those scenarios play out, the reign of Carlos Alcaraz, who is not playing in Melbourne due to injury, will continue.

Tsitsipas opens his campaign against France’s Quentin Halys on Margaret Court Arena, with Ruud in action on Tuesday.