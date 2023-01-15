ECP takes notice against Firdous Shamim Naqvi for opening ballot boxes

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi for breaking the ballot box seals during the Sindh local government polling.

The much-awaited second phase of LG polls is underway today (Sunday) in Karachi and Hyderabad.

As the voting began, he visited four polling stations in Soldier Bazar UC ward 4 where he tried to spoil the polling process by breaking the seals of the ballot boxes.

A video showing him opening ballot boxes went viral on social media.

Subsequently, ECP took notice against Naqvi, calling it an illegal act and a violation of the code of conduct.

The commission gave the order to evict him from the polling stations.