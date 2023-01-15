7 election camps set on fire in Karachi during LG polls

Unidentified people set seven election camps of different political parties on fire during ongoing local government elections in different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday.

Police said the first incident was reported in the Saudabad area where the fire was brought under control in no time. The suspects fled the scene.

The Korangi SSP said the investigation is underway to determine the elements behind the incident.

The camps were set on fire in Korangi and Malir areas. Rangers and police were present at the affected camps.