Much-awaited LG polls underway in Karachi, Hyderabad

The polling for the much-awaited second phase of local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions is underway.

This is the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls which is being held in seven districts of Karachi and nine districts of the Hyderabad division, with over 3.4 million people exercising their right to vote to elect their local governments.

The polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

The local government elections are being held in 16 districts, including seven districts of Karachi division and nine districts of Hyderabad division.

However, people complained about staff being missing at several polling stations in Karachi. Moreover, the number of voters was also low during the morning due to cold weather across the city.

Upon this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar claimed that the election staff has not reached some of the polling stations because efforts are being made to spoil the polls.

7 election camps set on fire in Karachi during LG polls

Election Commission has directed the Sindh government to make fool-proof arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the LG polls.

Meanwhile, unidentified people set seven election camps of different political parties on fire during ongoing local government elections in different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday.

Police said the first incident was reported in the Saudabad area where the fire was brought under control in no time. The suspects fled the scene.

The Korangi SSP said the investigation is underway to determine the elements behind the incident.

The camps were set on fire in Korangi and Malir areas. Rangers and police were present at the affected camps.

MQM-P boycotts Sindh’s LG polls

The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) early on Sunday announced to boycott the second phase of local government elections in major urban areas of the province in ‘protest’ against the attitude of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, the party clarified that this was not a boycott or protest against the coalition government.

The boycott was announced by leaders of the MQM-P, including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, flanked by Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Faisal Sabzwari and other leaders upon their return from a late night meeting at the Sindh Governor House with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

ECP established a central control room to oversee LG polls

The ECP has established a central control room for three days at the Islamabad Election Commission Secretariat to oversee the LG polls.

As many as 20 complaints have so far been registered in the control room, Quratul Ain Fatima, ECP spokesperson said. She said that 12 out of 13 complaints have been addressed.