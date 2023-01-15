For want of justice: MQM-P boycotts Sindh’s LG polls

The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) early on Sunday announced to boycott the second phase of local government elections in major urban areas of the province in ‘protest’ against the attitude of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, the party clarified that this was not a boycott or protest against the coalition government.

The boycott was announced by leaders of the MQM-P, including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, flanked by Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Faisal Sabzwari and other leaders upon their return from a late night meeting at the Sindh Governor House with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Siddiqui said that they had already warned that there has been massive pre-poll rigging and gerrymandering over the constituencies in the local government and that no one can accept this as free and fair elections and we refused to accept it as such.

Instead of agitating in the streets, we chose to approach it the right way by raising the matter in the parliament and by trying to legislate on it.

“We then went to the courts and then to the ECP,” he said, adding that the ECP has been created specifically for the purpose of holding free, fair and transparent elections.

“The ECP has failed to do its duty,” he asserted, noting that it failed to ensure transparent de-limitations.

“When we pointed out this deficiency and asked for justice, they never took our concerns seriously,” the MQM convener said.

We are boycotting the polls as a protest for not getting justice and against ECP’s attitude.