Time is up: Punjab Assembly stands dissolved

The Punjab assembly was dissolved on Saturday evening after 48 hours lapsed since Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s summary, advising Governor Balighur Rehman to dissolve the house automatically took hold.

Apart from the assembly, the provincial cabinet also stood dissolved.

Now, leader of the house in the provincial assembly, Elahi and Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shahbaz would consult each other and will have seven days to agree on a set of names for the interim set up.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has refused to approve the binding summary sent by the chief minister to dissolve the assembly.

“I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” he had stated.

Now, Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz will consult each other over names for who will lead the interim set up until fresh elections.

Balighur Rehman has now written to Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz, asking them to submit names within three days.

Both Hamza and Elahi will offer two names each for the interim chief minister.

If they are unable to agree on a name within seven days, the matter will be handed over to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to finalize a name for the interim setup.

The ECP will pick a name from the four suggested names within three names.