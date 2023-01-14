Governor Balighur Rehman refuses to sign Punjab Assembly dissolution summary

With less than an hour remaining until the Punjab Assembly automatically stands dissolved, Governor Balighur Rehman has refused to approve the binding summary sent by the chief minister.

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had sent a summary to Rehman, containing the advice to dissolve the provincial assembly.

The advice came after Elahi survived a vote of confidence in the house despite a boycott by the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

With Elahi’s advice binding and automatically applicable after 48 hours, even if the governor does not accept it.

Rehman said that he has decided that he will not be a part of the process of dissolving the provincial assembly.

“My inaction will not pose any hinderance to the constitutional process,” he said, adding that the law has various means of taking the matter forwards.

