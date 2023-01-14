PML-N to start preparations for Punjab, KP elections

In a major step, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday decided to move towards preparing for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the provincial assemblies are due to be dissolved soon.

This was directed by deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday while chairing a high-level huddle of the party. He joined the party conference online from London. It was also attended by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

During the party conference, Nawaz directed all party leaders to start preparations for elections.

He further directed the leaders to make sure all workers beomce active in promoting the party and its services.

Party ticket hopefuls were also directed to become active.

Shehbaz was directed to create a parliamentary board.

Moreover Maryam Nawaz, who was recently appointed as the party’s chief organizer, would be heading to Pakistan later this month, he announced.

New narrative

Nawaz also called for creating a new narrative ahead of elections.

He stated that the default mantra being propogated by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the country was near default should be turned on him.

Instead, he said that a narrative should be built that Imran was the one who had pushed the country towards default and the current economic crisis.

With nothing good that can be expected of Imran, Nawaz said that it was the PML-N which had saved the country.