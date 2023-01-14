Death in family: Momina Waheed explains absence from PA trust vote

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Momina Waheed, who was among the lawmakers who were absent on the day of confidence vote for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has responded to the show cause notice sent to her by her party.

In a written response, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, Women Reserved Seat Member 321 (W-321) Waheed said that she had traveled to Karachi prior to the vote owing to a death in her family.

“I had told my parliamentary leader,” she stated, adding that she was also willing to come back ahead of schedule to make it to the vote but suggested that miscommunication threw it off.

“I was told the vote is not on the 11th but rather on the 12th,” she said, adding, “Of course the fact it would be held at 12am on the 12th was not conveyed to me in time.”

She added that due to smog conditions, she was unable to find a late flight to Lahore from Karachi, stranding her.

“I don’t own my private plane nor can I afford to charter one,” she stated.

“I remain a member of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf and if I have said anything in any public forum I would like you to show me the same,” she concluded.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had served show cause notices to two lawmakers of Punjab Assembly who skipped the session for voting on confidence motion against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

The notices have been served to Momina Waheed and Chaudhary Faisal Farooq Cheema.