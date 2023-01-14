LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad to go ahead on Sunday: Bilawal

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision, local government elections will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on Sunday.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV on Saturday evening.

Bilawal said that the ECP’s decision has cleared the confusion regarding the holding of local government elections.

“We have been waiting for the second phase of polls from July,” he said, referring to the first phase of elections in June.

Asked about the security issues and threats, Bilawal acknowledged them, stating that the security issue is across the country.

He added that their workers and candidates are facing threats and there is the shadow of terrorism. But it will not dissuade them.

To counter this, he said that they will try and manage the situation. In this regard, he said that they have summoned extra police from those parts of Sindh where the first phase of elections have been completed.

“Once the elections are over, for the first time we will have the federal, the provincial and the local body governments on one page, which is the only way to solve the problems of the people,” he said.

He also expressed the confidence that the PPP will sweep the polls in Hyderabad and Karachi and that the public will elect a jiyala as the new mayor.

Bilawal advises MQM to take democratic decision

PPP Chairman Bilawal advised Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) to take democratic decision and avoid any undemocratic step.

He urged MQM not to repeat mistakes of the past, like the PPP boycotted the local bodies elections in 1984.

“PPP since then take policy to participate in elections and also advise other parties not to boycott the elections as it will no yeild any results,” Bilawal added.

Bilawal reveals Imran’s biggest fear

The foreign minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan have to give up hatred based and narrow populism styled politics and he should avoid taking extreme steps in politics.

He urged Imran Khan to act like a democratic in this age of his life.

“I must urge Khan sahab to adopt democratic and parliamentary form of politics in order to resolve the country crisis,” he added.

He said Imran’s biggest fear is that if unity government solved the economic mess he left behind and then elections held, the PTI would get nothing.

Punjab and KP Assemblies dissolutions and general elections

Bilawal said general elections will be held on time and unity government has been clearing up the mess of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He ruled out general elections in the wake of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments.

Bilawal opined that bye-elections will be held on the Punjab and KP assemblies vacant seats and it will be a very difficult for Imran Khan to win the polls especially when he is out of power.

“I have experienced how it is difficult to get support when you are out of power and contesting the elections,” Bilawal said.

Counts Geneva conference as historic diplomatic feat

He said unity government recently got historic diplomatic success at Geneva conference as global community pledged over $9 billion for rehabilitation of flood affected areas in Sindh, South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Terrorism threat still looms

Foreign Minister Bilawal said that country has been facing multiple crisis inlcuding the economic and terrorism threat as well.

Bilawal said unity government was confidence to handle all these crisis and urged opposition PTI to play constructive role in national politics.

No threat to federal government

Responding to the question that PTI has been planning to the bring no confidence motion against the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the foreign minister claimed that there was no threat to the federal government in the wake of such trust vote motion.

He said the unity government has required numbers in the Parliament.

Bilawal was confident on the MQM and vowed federal government will resolve all the grievances of the MQM.