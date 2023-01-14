HRW shames Modi-led govt in New Delhi for curbing free speech in India

Global rights body, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in India have intensified efforts to silence civil society activists and independent journalists by using politically motivated, criminal charges, including terrorism, to jail those exposing or criticizing government abuses.

In its annual report on the rights situation in India, the HRW said that New Delhi used foreign funding regulations and allegations of financial irregularities to harass rights groups, political opponents, and others.

HRW said journalists and activists and even Pulitzer prize-winning Kashmiri journalist barred from leaving India without justification.

It further noted that suspected militants have been attacking minority Hindu and Sikh communities in the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley.

Sexual rights

In an interim ruling in May, the Indian Supreme Court halted the use of a colonial-era sedition law, which has repeatedly been used to arrest critics of the government.

The Supreme Court also expanded access to legal abortion to all women regardless of marital status and to people other than cisgender women.

It widened the definition of family to include same-sex couples, single parents, and other households considered “atypical,” extending family benefits to them.

In a significant step to protect survivors of sexual assault, the Supreme Court banned the degrading “two-finger test,” akin to virginity testing, which was used on survivors of sexual assault or rape to determine whether they were “virgin” or “habituated to sexual intercourse,” saying that anyone who conducts the practice will be guilty of misconduct.

Headscarves

In September, the Supreme Court did not reach a verdict on whether Muslim female students can wear a hijab, a headscarf, in educational institutions in BJP-led Karnataka state, with two judges expressing opposing views.

During India’s Universal Periodic Review at the United Nations Human Rights Council in November, member countries raised concerns and made recommendations on a range of issues including the need to protect minority communities and vulnerable groups, tackle gender-based violence, uphold civil society freedoms, protect human rights defenders, and end torture in custody.

The report said BJB continued its systematic discrimination and stigmatization of religious and other minorities, particularly Muslims. BJP supporters increasingly committed violent attacks against targeted groups.

The government’s Hindu majoritarian ideology was reflected in bias in institutions, including the justice system and constitutional authorities like the National Human Rights Commission.