Masterstroke or blunder? PTI mulls no trust move against PM Shehbaz

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday intensified consultations with party leaders to spring a surprise: bring a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly.

Having already seen Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi submit a summary advising Governor Balighur Rehman to dissolve the provincial assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ready to pull the trigger to dissolve the assembly in Peshawar, Imran it seems has spotted a different opportunity.

PTI is hopeful to sway the disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

In the recent fiasco in Sindh, the provincial and federal governments failed to dissuade the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on Sunday despite strong protestations from the MQM-P.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition partner wanted fresh delimitations for the local government elections as it seeks to retain hold over the city.

But the ECP refused to listen to any reason and has decided to press ahead with the elections.

MQM-P has already announced to boycott the polls. And in the heat of the moment had even threatened to withdraw from the rainbow coalition.

In the national assembly, the MQM-P’s seven lawmakers make up key numbers which keeps Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in power.

PTI is banking on MQM-P’s unhappiness with the PML-N and the PPP to not vote for Shehbaz and retain him in the prime minister’s hot seat.

Imran Khan discussed the plot with party bigwigs and of the possibility of moving a vote of confidence against the Prime Minister.

Sources told SAMAA TV President Arif Alvi could soon ask the Prime Minister to take a vote of confidence.

MQM huddle

Meanwhile, MQM-P leaders held an important meeting in the backdrop of the ECP ruling that LB elections will be held on January 15 without any delay.

The MQM huddle discussed several options, including possibility of submitting their resignation to the Prime Minister.

MQM leader said that there has been a pressure on the MQMs Raabta Committee to leave the government.