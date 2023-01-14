Zardari, Bilawal condemn Peshawar terrorist attack on police station

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on Saraband Police Station that martyred three cops including DSP.

The father and son duo politicians paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes of the security forces who fought bravely against the terrorist’s to defend the motherland.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that terrorists and their patrons will be brought to justice.

He termed the attackers as enemies of the country and nation and expressed expression of sympathy and condolence to the families of martyred police personnel.

Funeral prayers offered

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Moazzam Jah Ansari along with police officer attended the funeral prayers of the DSP and two other cops at the Police Lines.

Talking to the media, KP IG vowed to arrest those involved in the attack on the Sarband Police Station.

He paid glowing tributes to the Police officers and guards who fought till their last breath against enemies of the nation.

What happened in Peshawar attack?

Terrorists mounted a coordinated attack on Sarband police station in Peshawar on the night between Friday and Saturday that martyred three officers, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

A heavy contingent of police was dispatched to the site with armored vehicles to counter the attack which resulted in a severe exchange of fire.

Badhber DSP Sardar Hussain on Friday night received information about the attack mounted by terrorists on the police station.

He rushed to the spot to counter the attack.

However, the terrorists, who had launched a coordinated attack on the police station from different sides, targeted the DSP and his guards.

As the DSP chased terrorists he was shot by sniper fire from the terrorists. Two of his guards were also shot.