‘KP Assembly will be dissolved today’: Mehmood Khan

Delivering what he called was his last speech in office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Saturday told a ceremony in Peshawar that the provincial assembly will be dissolved later today (Saturday).

Mahmood Khan went on to confidently claim that PTI will be re-elected in the next elections and form a government with two-thirds majority.

In a silent comparison with what had happened in Punjab where Governor Balighur Rehman has yet to accept the summary sent by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, content on letting the summary lapse, Mehmood Khan alleged that KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali was just a puppet with no powers, hence he would simply roll over and sign the summary.

Imran, KP CM meeting postponed

Meanwhile, a meeting of the KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and his cabinet members with former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been postponed.

The meeting was scheduled to be held at Imran’s mansion in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Now, it is expected that KP CM along with delegation will meet with the PTI chief on Sunday.