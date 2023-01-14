No changes in schedule: LG polls in Sindh will be held on Jan 15, decides ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday has rejected a fresh request by the Sindh government to postpone the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, sources said. Elections will now be held in these areas on Sunday, January 15.

This was decided during an emergency meeting of the ECP held on Saturday afternoon. The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The fresh request by the Sindh government, wherein it was requested to postpone polls due to unavailability of the military to depute troops for static duties outside highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations in two of Sindh’s largest cities.

Further, the Sindh government had pointed to threats to polling activity and to individuals involved.

However, the ECP, which has already requested the federal government for deployment of civil armed forces and paramilitaries in the city for holding elections.

ECP rationale for holding elections on Jan 15

The supreme election body said that it reviewed on the request of Sindh government to delay the scheduled local bodies elections on January 15 as per Section-34 of the Local Government Act 2013.

ECP in a press release issued that after reviewing the request of Sindh government made the decision that local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad division will be held on January 15.

The ECP also ordered Sindh government to made foolproof security arrangements for holding peaceful elections.