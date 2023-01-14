Khalid Maqbool advised patience on future of LG polls

With only hours remaining until polling is held for the second phase of local government elections in major urban areas of Sindh on Sunday, Muttahida Quami Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday was advised patience.

Siddiqui on Saturday spoke with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman as he waits on the provincial and federal governments to fulfill their demands and postpone Sunday’s local government elections.

During their conversation the two discussed the evolving political situation in the province with the latter advising the former patience and to trust in their allies to resolve the issue amicably.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also spoke via telephone with Khalid Maqbool, and requested to resolve issues through mutual understanding and consultation.

He also spoke with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and agreed to amicably find a solution to the problem.

Earlier on Friday night, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called MQM-P leader and assured him on addressing all political concerns.

Apart from this, Zardari also separately contacted Siddiqui and discussed the ongoing political situation in light of scheduled local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Following this conversation, MQM-P convener said that he had a positive talk with Zardari and he hopes him to comply with his words.