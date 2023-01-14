Govt approves deployment of FC during Sindh LG polls

With the military showing its unavailability for heavy deployment during the local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on Sunday, the federal government has, on a request from the poll body, approved the deployment of the paramilitary Frontier Constabulary (FC).

In an order issued by the federal interior ministry, it said that following requests from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deploy Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel outside all highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations in Karachi Divison and Hyderabad District.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Article 220 of the Constitution, is pleased to authorize static deployment of available sufficient strength of Frontier Constabulary to ensure smooth conuct of said elections,” read the order from the interior ministry.

However, it added that the exact number of troops, date and area of deployment would be “worked out by the ECP, Sindh Home Department in consultation with Frontier Constabulary authorities, on the basis of on ground requirement / assessment.”

Earlier on Friday, the ECP had requested the interior ministry to deploy civil armed forces, including FC for static duties outside polling stations for the second phase of local government polls in Sindh in addition to the deployment of other forces, including police and paramilitary Rangers.