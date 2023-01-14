Bitcoin surges above $20,000: A look at crypto market rally

The crypto market has seen a strong rally this week, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the charge by surpassing $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in November.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week at around $17,000 and has now gained more than 20% in the opening two weeks of this year, currently trading near $20,900.

Ethereum (ETH) has also seen significant gains, rising over 20% year-to-date and nearing $1,500 for the first time since early November. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) also saw a 14% increase for the week.

This positive market sentiment has also had a positive impact on crypto-related stocks, with exchange Coinbase (COIN) seeing a 39% increase and bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) surging 76%.

The crypto market remains near the low end of a bear market, with Bitcoin having peaked at $65,000 in November 2021. However, this rally is a positive sign for the industry, and investors will be closely monitoring the market to see if these gains can be sustained in the coming weeks.