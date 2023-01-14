Sindh’s local govt elections fast becoming a tinder box: Rana Sanaullah

Punjab Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday expressed concenrs over the brewing situation in Sindh over the local government elections including the deeping political rifts and the rising specter of security threats.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the courts to take immediate notice of the seriousness of the matter, and work out an appropriate solution; in the light of the constitution and law.

Political differences

Sanaullah said that there was a deep divide between political stakeholders on holding the elections on Sunday which was quite concerning.

Two parties want to hold the polls on Sunday while two are against it, he said.

The minister expressed fears of clashes between voters, adding that even a small incident could lead to a major mishap.

In such a scenario, he said that miscreants could take advantage of the situation for surreptitious activities and lead to an adverse law and order situation.

He added that political parties and other stakeholders must show patience and tolerance and defuse the brewing air of conflict.