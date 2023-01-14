CTD arrests five TTP terrorists in Punjab

Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested five terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), during operations in Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala.

The CTD said that they had received a tip-off about the presence of suspected terrorists.

Based on the information, an operation was successfully launched.

Following the raids, a large number of explosive materials, arms and grenades were seized from terrorist hideouts.

CTD lodged four FIRs against the accused, while investigation with the terrorists at unknown destination are underway.