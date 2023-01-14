Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

CTD arrests five TTP terrorists in Punjab

Arms and ammunition recovered IBO, FIRs lodged
Jahangir Akram Khan Jan 14, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested five terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), during operations in Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala.

The CTD said that they had received a tip-off about the presence of suspected terrorists.

Based on the information, an operation was successfully launched.

Following the raids, a large number of explosive materials, arms and grenades were seized from terrorist hideouts.

CTD lodged four FIRs against the accused, while investigation with the terrorists at unknown destination are underway.

Lahore

Multan

Punjab

Gujranwala

CTD operation

terrorist arrest

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div