Who was Arfa Karim?

It’s been eleven years since the Pakistan lost one of its brightest stars, Arfa Karim Randhawa.

She burst onto the national and global stage at the tender age of nine, when she made history as the world’s youngest Microsoft Certified Professional and captured the hearts of people in Pakistan and around the world.

Her passing on January 14, 2012, was a great loss to the nation, and her memory continues to live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Arfa’s extraordinary achievements at such a young age were nothing short of remarkable. Her proficiency in computer technology earned her recognition not only in Pakistan but around the world. Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, praised her as the “bright face of Pakistan.”

In recognition of her contributions to the field of technology, Arfa was honored with numerous awards, including the prestigious Pride of Performance. Lahore’s IT Park and her hometown were named after her, a testament to her enduring legacy.

But Arfa’s talents did not stop there. She was also a gifted poet and singer, adding to her already impressive list of abilities.

Despite her passing, Arfa’s light continues to shine as an inspiration to the youth of Pakistan. Her legacy serves as a guiding star for future generations, showing them that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

As we remember Arfa Karim Randhawa on the eleventh anniversary of her passing, let us celebrate the life of this brilliant young woman and honor her memory as a true pride of the nation.