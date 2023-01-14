Nawaz Sharif summons meeting of PML-N’s central executive committee next week

With the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly imminent, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N’s) Central Executive Committee (CEC) has summoned an important meeting of the party’s core members for next week.

The meeting is expected to be chaired by Deposed prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, who will guide the party leadership about future strategies.

Further, it is expected that new officials will be elected to the party’s executive committee.

It is expected that the CEC will deliberate on and finalize the candidates for election tickets for the possible by-elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Strategy for polls for these assemblies will also be discussed apart from pouring over the plans for the next general elections.

On Thursday, it had emerged that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would return to Pakistan next week and a date for it is expected to be announced in the coming days.