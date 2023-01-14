Three including DSP martyred in Sarband police station terrorist attack

Terrorists mounted a coordinated attack on Sarband police station in Peshawar on the night between Friday and Saturday that martyred three officers, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

A heavy contingent of police was dispatched to the site with armored vehicles to counter the attack which resulted in a severe exchange of fire.

Badhber DSP Sardar Hussain on Friday night received information about the attack mounted by terrorists on the police station.

He rushed to the spot to counter the attack.

However, the terrorists, who had launched a coordinated attack on the police station from different sides, targeted the DSP and his guards.

As the DSP chased terrorists he was shot by sniper fire from the terrorists. Two of his guards were also shot.

The attack left the DSP and his guards critically wounded and had to be evacuated to hospital. During treatment, all three succumbed to their wounds.

Additional contingents of the police force reached the police station while the terrorists, who had also lobbed grenades at the police station, fled using the darkness of the night as cover.

Police subsequently launched a search operation in the area to trace the terrorists.

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab said the terrorists attacked the police station from different sides.

He added that the terrorists used grenades, sniper rifles and modern, automatic weapons in the attack.

KP police chief hopes to win war on terror again

KP Inspector General (IG) of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Saturday morning said that they hope to win the war on terror in the province again.

Talking to the media prior to the funeral prayers for the slain officers in the overnight attack on the Sarband Police Station, he said that in 2014 when terrorism was at its peak, the institutions, community and media help them win the war against terrorism. Pointing to the use of modern weaponry, he said that the terrorists used advanced equipment such as night and thermal goggles that allowed the terrorists to see clearly while attacking at night.

“We are helpless against these,” the IGP admitted.

With terrorism raising its head in the province once again, he hoped to prevail once more.

To aid their fight against terrorism, IGP Ansari said that they plan to install additional cameras, to locate terrorists.

Answering a question about the Safe City program, he said that they have signed a contract for the project.

The first phase of the program, he said, is likely to be completed by June.

Funeral prayers offered

On Saturday morning, the funeral prayers of the officers martyred in the Sarband Police Station attack, including for DSP Sardar Hussain, were offered in the Police Lines in Peshawar.

A large number of officers from the police, the government and the armed forces attended the funeral prayers.

The deceased will now be laid to rest with complete state honors.