LG polls: Military asks ECP to list 500 polling stations in Karachi, Hyderabad for deployment

In wake of a repeated request from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure deployment during Sunday’s scheduled local government polls, the military has urged the top poll body to at least consider the breadth of deployment of troops.

In a letter sent to the ECP by the Interior Ministry late on Friday, the Civil Armed Forces Section Officer Shoukat Ali Khan, the top-poll body was told that the current deployment and very high security cover to polling staff and materials as desired is not possible.

It was pointed out how tiered deployment of security from law enforcing agencies, to civil armed forces and then to the army has paid dividends and is considered suitable for application in impending Sindh local government elections phase 2.

The ECP was then told that given the repeated requests from the ECP, the military would deploy troops, but the apex poll body was asked to reevaluate categorization for polling stations and to identify a list consisting of a maximum 500 polling stations that are considered critical for deployment of Rangers in a static role.

“An effort will be made to provide required static deployment of Rangers at these polling stations in support of police as one-time measure,” the letter read.

Earlier, the ECP had asked for deployment of troops during the local government polls but the military and civil armed forces turned down the request given their preoccupation with countering terrorists.