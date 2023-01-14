LEAs warn of possible terrorist attack on election day

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Friday warned that terrorists could disrupt Karachi’s peace during Sunday’s impending local government elections.

In an advisory issued on Friday, Karachi police and other law enforcement agencies informed the Election Commission of Pakistan – Sindh secretary that criminal organizations are planning to carryout terror attacks in the city, including suicide attacks that could target candidates during voting hours.

During a briefing with ECP officials, law enforcement officials further warned that candidates from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would face serious threats to their lives on election day.

Banned outfits also threatened candidates of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

They also explained that they may commit suicide attacks or engage in other illegal activities during the elections.

During the meeting, Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon informed that some 68,000 police officers will be deployed at police stations in Karachi during the local bodies elections on January 15.

He stated that it may be difficult for law enforcement agencies to effectively combat terrorism while also performing their election duties.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP has already directed the Sindh government to hold local bodies election on January 15.