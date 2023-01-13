Sara Malik was probably murdered: autopsy

An autopsy report of Sara Malik – the woman who worked at a private pet care facility in a post part of town and was believed to have committed suicide by jumping into the sea – has suggested that she was murdered.

Further, the report has disputed a previously believed timeline for her death, giving rise to additional suspicions surrounding her death.

Last week on January 6, police were called on the 15 helpline and informed by a man who only identified himself as Jamal, that a woman had apparently jumped into the sea to commit suicide.

A team from the Sahil police rushed to the site and found a pair of sandals and a purse.

Inside the purse, police found an identity card which belonged to a 22-year-old woman named Sara Malik.

It sparked a two-day search on land and sea.

Divers searched the sea for nearly 40 hours but failed to find her.

Her body was found at around 7am on January 8, nearly a kilometre from the place where police had found her sandals and purse on January 6.

Police initially believed that the woman had committed suicide by jumping into the sea and that the sea later deposited her body on the shore.

But a post-mortem of her body disclosed an entirely different story.

Who was the victim

Malik was a receptionist at an animal care facility in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-VI.

Police investigations have revealed that the woman was apparently in a relationship with the owner of the pet care facility.

They have already arrested the woman’s employer.

What does the autopsy show

Senior Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO) Dr Tasneem Malik and Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed performed the post-mortem on Malik’s body.

An external examination showed Malik’s nails had turned blue while a reddish froth was oozing from her mouth and nostrils.

Moreover, they found a reddish abrasion over her right eyelids near the eyebrows.

Another reddish abrasion – longer than the one on her right eyelid was found on the latter half of the left eyelid.

This abrasion was fresh and bleeding.

An irregular bruising was seen over her cheekbones and slight bruising near her neck.

With Malik found face down lying on her stomach, the MLOs noted that they were wet from the front (the side facing the ground) and dry from the back – the area exposed to the sky.

They found beach mud in one of the pockets of her hoodie, but there was no mud in any of her jeans pockets.

Further, they did not find any seawater in her body cavities, suggesting that she was not at sea at all. Rather her body had been dumped on the beach.

As a result, they collected DNA samples.

A closer examination of Malik’s body showed that there were large amounts of brownish liquid in her Pleural cavities – the space between the lungs and the thin lining muscle between the ribcage. Samples of the liquid were collected for testing.

No seawater was found in her lungs, though her throat was full of beach mud.

Apart from this, a small amount, nearly a half cup, of thick, viscous pale pinkish liquid was found in her stomach.

They also obtained her blood samples.

Most surprisingly, the report noted that Malik’s body appeared ‘fresh’ at the time of the autopsy since it had not become stiff (due to rigor mortis) yet.

Moreover, lividity was not fixed. Lividity occurs because the heart is no longer pumping blood throughout the body, and consequently, gravity pulls the blood down, resulting in the pooling of blood at the lowest point in the body.

In Malik’s case, the lividity was observed to be less than six hours old, suggesting she had died mere hours before her body was brought to the mortuary for an autopsy – contrary to the two-day timeline previously suggested due to the phone call police got.

The PM report said that Malik’s body had been brought to the mortuary at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC) at 12(afternoon) on January 8.

The post-mortem began half an hour later at 12:30 pm.

Hence it can be estimated that she may have been alive until around 6 am on January 8.