Buner admin unmoved despite snowfall stranding tourists

Hundreds of tourists have been stranded amidst heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). However, the district administration seems to be feeling the cold too much and has failed to take adequate steps to evacuate tourists and residents.

Buner is located in Malakand Division and lies between Swabi on the South and Swat on the North in KP.

The local administration has failed to respond to calls from tourists who have been complaining of being struck in the heavy snowfall since 4pm

Local police officers are trying to rescue as multiple vehicles collided due road blocks.

According to District Administration Buner, rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot and the stranded tourists will be rescued soon.

It is pertinent to note that winter tourism is on peak in Swat district after rains and snowfall in Malam Jabba and Kalam valleys. A substantial number of tourists from across the country rush to hilly areas including Buner to enjoy snowfall.