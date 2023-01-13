Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman hints at dissolving elected assembly ‘with heavy heart’

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has suggested that rather than wait out the 48 hours, allowing the summary sent by Chief Minister Pervez Elahi advising to dissolve the provincial assembly to lapse and take hold, that he may take positive action to decide the fate of the assembly.

Talking to the media during his visit to Expo Center in Lahore on Friday, the governor was asked whether he would approve the summary or let it lapse.

Having already confirmed the receipt of the summary, Rehman remained coy.

He said that he has two days to decide on what to do with the summary.

Rehman added that dissolving the assemblies was never a good thing for a democratic person like him but there exist in the Constitution certain rules which he is bound to follow.

What happens if he approves summary

In the event that Rehman accords his approval to the summary and notifies the dissolution of the provincial assembly, he said that the leaders of the house and opposition in provincial assembly would have three days to arrive at a consensus on choosing an interim chief minister of the province.

The governor added that there were certain steps that need to be taken once the assemblies stands dissolved.

He said media will be informed once he accepts the advice of Punjab CM to dissolve the provincial assembly.