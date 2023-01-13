Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan govt agrees to mutual legal assistance accord

The Kenyan government has finally responded positively to a request from the Pakistan government for mutual legal assistance (MLA).

The MLA is key for the Special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to continue its work in Kenya to investigate slain journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

The ministry of Foreign Affairs has completed all arrangements to assist the Special JIT whilst in Kenya.

The SJIT is now expected leave for Dubai tomorrow, (Saturday).

The source said that the SJIT will collect evidence in connection with Arshad Sharif’s murder and will interrogate various people including whom he met and who contacted him.

The Kenyan government has assured to provide assistance to the Special JIT, the source added.

The five member JIT team is led by Headquarters DIG Awais Ahmed and comprises of other investigative agencies including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

They are expected to contact suspects Waqar and his friend Khurram, who were close aides of Arshad Sharif during his final days in Kenya.

Moreover, they will also contact the pathologists who conducted his first post-mortem examination.

Earlier, the JIT also submitted the documents to the court, the JIT included an affidavit which stated: “Joint Investigation Committee is going to Kenya on January 15, 2023.

the two-member fact team (FFT) of the JIT had revealed that there was the possibility of ‘transnational characters’ being involved in the murder of the senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya apart from a host of questions raised on several aspects of his final weeks.

The team in its 592-page report learned that Arshad Sharif, who had been compelled into leaving the UAE and seek refuge in Kenya, wanted to return to the UAE but found his way back was blocked.

The report said that as per testimonies of his former colleagues and employer, the slain journalist had been forced out of the UAE after he reportedly met with the local security officials in his hotel lobby in mid-August.

The FFT report further stated that his departure from the UAE came after consulting with the Dubai based team of his employer.

On October 3, the slain journalist was shot dead in Kenya that drew international attention.

The police said Sharif along with his driver was driving from Magadi Town to Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock being manned by a group of police officers.

When they allegedly failed to stop and drove past the roadblock, it prompted a brief chase and shooting.