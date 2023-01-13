PSF trying their best to improve ranking of players

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) explained the steps they are taking to improve International ranking of players and reasons for downfall of Squash in Pakistan, in a press release on Friday.

According to PSF, they were trying their best to arrange tournaments in Pakistan, sending players abroad for training and the events.

Pakistan were once the rulers of Squash world, with legends like Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Roshan Khan and others winning prestigious world titles.

But now none of the Pakistani players are in Top 60 of the rankings. Muhammad Asim Khan is the highest ranked Pakistani Squash player, currently ranked at 65th place in the world.

Tayyab Aslam is ranked at 68th spot whereas Noor Khan is at 95th place.

PSF also told that Pakistani players who performed poorly at 2022 Asian Squash Team Championship in South Korea, were banned for two months.

It was explained that players did not seem to give their best despite having all the training facilities. But still federation checked their training and practice during those two months.

PSF vowed to support juniors players in big events like Junior British Open and other ranking tournaments so that Pakistan’s future in Squash could be bright.