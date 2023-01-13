How long until Punjab Assembly stands dissolved?

On Thursday evening, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi sent a summary to Governor Balighur Rehman, asking him to dissolve the provincial assembly as per the law.

Rehman also posted a tweet acknowledging receipt of the summary.

With the chief minister’s advice binding, all that Governor Balighur Rehman can now do is either approve it and notify the dissolution of the assembly.

The other option for him is to do absolutely nothing.

In the case of the latter, the summary would automatically take hold after a lapse of 48 hours and the provincial assembly will be dissolved.

On Friday, in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rehman was told that the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will not create any hurdles in the dissolution of the assembly.

In such a scenario, it is a waiting game.

Our timer below follows the second scenario where the governor does not do anything and allows the summary to take hold after 48 hours.

It allows you to accurately see when the assembly stands dissolved (Note: the time is set as per the time when Governor Rehman confirmed receipt of the summary.)

Prime Minster and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday decided not to create any hurdles in the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has suggested that rather than wait out the 48 hours, allowing the summary sent by Chief Minister Pervez Elahi advising to dissolve the provincial assembly to lapse and take hold, that he may take positive action to decide the fate of the assembly.

As all eyes remain fixed on whether the Punjab Assembly will be dissolved or not, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too has decided to wait until that moment before proceeding with dissolving their provincial assembly.

In the wake of Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman receiving a summary from the provincial chief minister to dissolve the assembly, the chiefs of the combined opposition in the province on Friday decided to deal with the emerging situation as per the 'constitution and law'.

With the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly imminent after Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising Governor Balighur Rehman to dissolve the house, there are questions on what happens next.

